FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Theatre will perform John Guare’s play Six Degrees of Separation March 16-19 at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. on March 19.

All performances will be held at the UAFS Breedlove Auditorium. A comedic drama set in the late 1980s, Six Degrees of Separation is inspired by the true story of a con man who manages to convince crowds of people that he is the son of actor Sidney Poitier and will use his familial ties to cast them in the feature film production of Cats.

Six Degrees tackles issues of coming to terms with who we are through race and sexuality, along with the concept that, as John Guare writes, “Everybody on this planet is separated by only six other people.” The original Broadway production was nominated for four Tony Awards, winning Best Direction of a Play.

Malcum Nobles, who portrays Flanders Kittredge, describes Six Degrees as “a play that isn’t afraid to discuss societal problems, and has a story to tell and will tell it unapologetically so.”

The production is based on the compelling true story of David Hampton, who conned dozens of people out of their money. As the characters in the play piece together their connections to track him down, his lies begin to catch up with him.

Admission to Six Degrees of Separation is free for all UAFS students, faculty and staff, senior citizens, children under 18 years of age, college students, and military personnel and veterans with valid ID. General admission is $10.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://uafs.universitytickets.com/. This play contains mature language, sexuality, and subject matter that may not be suitable for small children.