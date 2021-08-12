UAFS to give qualifying students up to $1200 in grants from American Recovery Act

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith announced Thursday that it plans to distribute more than $5.9 million in American Recovery Act funds directly to students.

Qualifying students can receive grants up to $1,200 deposited directly to their bank account during both the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters.

Students received an email Thursday regarding the grants that includes information on how to calculate the amount that they are eligible to receive as well as the dates to expect deposits to arrive.

Those interested in more information can contact the University’s financial aid office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers