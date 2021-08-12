UAFS to give qualifying students up to $1200 in grants from American Recovery Act

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith announced Thursday that it plans to distribute more than $5.9 million in American Recovery Act funds directly to students.

Qualifying students can receive grants up to $1,200 deposited directly to their bank account during both the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters.

Students received an email Thursday regarding the grants that includes information on how to calculate the amount that they are eligible to receive as well as the dates to expect deposits to arrive.

Those interested in more information can contact the University’s financial aid office.