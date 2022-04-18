FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith announced Monday students from high schools across the River Valley will compete for honor and scholarships in a welding rodeo on Friday, April 22.

The event will be held in the Baldor Technology Center from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and feature 59 welding students representing 10 school districts enrolled in the university’s Western Arkansas Technical Center program.

According to a press release, the first, second and third place winners will each receive a $2,000 scholarship to UAFS.