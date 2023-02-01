FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith announced it will celebrate National Children’s Dental Health Month throughout February by offering free dental exams and cleanings for children.

According to a release, upper-level dental hygiene students will provide services under the supervision of trained faculty. The free dental care will reportedly include pediatric cleanings, complete exams, x-rays, protective sealants, fluoride treatments, cancer screenings, and oral hygiene aids.

Appointments will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the UAFS Dental Hygiene Clinic located at 715 North Waldron Road. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 788-7270.

“We are excited to engage families in our community with the primary goal of improving oral health and ensuring healthy smiles for a lifetime,” said Dr. Virginia Hardgraves, Associate Professor and Executive Director of Dental Hygiene.

The release says a grant from the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation will support these efforts, providing high-tech equipment to ensure UAFS students are able to provide their pediatric patients with care. The grant will also provide children’s toothbrushes, toothpaste, and other oral health supplies to young visitors to the clinic, so they can continue their dental care at home.

“With tooth decay being the most common chronic childhood disease, it is important that children and their guardians are given the correct information to prevent decay,” said Abby Mussett, a junior dental hygiene student. “Through the clinic here at UAFS, our program enjoys being able to provide the necessary care and resources to help ensure better oral health for each child.”

For more information on Children’s Dental Health Month or the UAFS Dental Clinic, contact the Dental Hygiene Department at UAFS at 788-7270 or email teeth@uafs.edu.