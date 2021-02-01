UAFS vaccine drive for students and staff

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Fort Smith (UAFS) is getting COVID-19 vaccines to staff and several students.

Coleman Pharmacy in Fort Smith provided the Prizer-BioNTech vaccines.

More than 250 employees registered to get their first dose during the morning drive-thru clinic on Monday, February 1.

“There’s still a certain degree of uncertainty out there. We are continuously doing our part to make sure we educate everyone about the vaccine and doing our part for responsibility in the community to prevent the spread,” said UAFS Nursing Executive Director Dr. Paula Julian.

The university intends to host future clinics as needed and as doses are available.

More than 100 health sciences students and employees registered for the afternoon clinic.