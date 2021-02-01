UAFS vaccine drive for students and staff

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Fort Smith (UAFS) is getting COVID-19 vaccines to staff and several students.

Coleman Pharmacy in Fort Smith provided the Prizer-BioNTech vaccines.

More than 250 employees registered to get their first dose during the morning drive-thru clinic on Monday, February 1.

“There’s still a certain degree of uncertainty out there. We are continuously doing our part to make sure we educate everyone about the vaccine and doing our part for responsibility in the community to prevent the spread,” said UAFS Nursing Executive Director Dr. Paula Julian.

The university intends to host future clinics as needed and as doses are available.

More than 100 health sciences students and employees registered for the afternoon clinic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers