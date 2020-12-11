UAFS virtual commencement set for this weekend

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Fort Smith will host a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 12 for graduates of the fall class of 2020.

Director and Conductor of the Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter will speak during the 10 a.m. premier, which will launch from the UAFS YouTube account via playlist.

The virtual commencement ceremony will feature 469 students who elected to participate in the event, including fall 2020 candidates for graduation and spring and summer 2020 graduates who elected to participate in the event.

A total of 448 students completed graduation requirements during this year’s fall semester.

UAFS Chancellor Dr. Terisa Riley will welcome graduates to the virtual commencement and be followed by University of Arkansas System President Donald R. Bobbitt and Jeter’s address.

Academic deans will congratulate graduates in the main video, after which members of the UAFS Foundation Board and Board of Visitors will offer compliments.