United Daughters of the Confederacy rejects deal to relocate Confederate monument

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Confederate statue will not be relocated from the Sebastian County Courthouse to a city cemetery.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) rejected the proposal to move the statue.

Carl Geffken, Fort Smith city administrator, said the city requested a cost estimate to move the statue to a nearby cemetery and the bid was estimated at $90,000.

He said Fort Smith taxpayers would not pay to move the monument and the estimate requested was used to better understand the cost of relocating the monument.

The plan included moving the monument from the courthouse to historic Oak Cemetery.

Joey McCutchen is an attorney for a local chapter of the UDC.

He said, in an email, Geffken’s proposed solution is “disappointing” and “completely misses the mark.”

McCutchen said the UDC wants the monument to move to private land rather than the proposed cemetery.

The city said it is listening to all citizens about the potential relocation of the monument.