FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man’s body was found in the Arkansas River.

According to a media release from the FSPD, the departments were dispatched at approximately 10:15 a.m. on January 10. A process to identify the dead man is underway. No cause of death has been reported yet.

The police said that more information will be released after next of kin have been notified about the man’s death. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that can be of assistance, please call 479-709-5000.