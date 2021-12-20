United States Marshals Museum to host winter camps for kids in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States Marshals Museum announced in a press release its inaugural winter camp program for kids, taking place December 21-22 from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. in Fort Smith, Ark.

These camps, called “A Christmas-y Crime Scene,” will be for both elementary-age children and families with kids in this age group.

“We are very excited to add winter camps to the spring break camps we already offer,” said Leslie Higgins, the Museum’s Director of Education. “Both kids and families will enjoy these camps. Campers will help Santa and the marshals solve the mystery of Santa’s missing sleigh bells.”

The program will be at the museum, located at 789 Riverfront Drive. Camps on Dec. 21 will be for elementary kids and cost $25, while the Dec. 22 will be for families and their children, costing $30.

Tickets can be purchased here.