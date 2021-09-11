United Way Fort Smith holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People in Fort Smith gathered in the Chaffee Crossing historic district for a 9/11 commemoration Saturday.

Runners took on a 9111 kilometer “run of remembrance” in honor of those who lost their lives that day.

Mitzy Little from the United Way in Fort Smith said the event had multiple purposes for those who attended.

“We’re out here today in support of families in the military and just to remember all of those who lost their lives on 9/11. A lot of the kids out here today were not here then,” Little said.

Community, state, and federal resources were at the event to help assist veterans, currently serving military personnel, and military-connected families.

