University of Arkansas – Fort Smith students to begin moving in on Wednesday

FORT SMITH, Ark. (News release) — Students attending the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith will move into campus housing beginning Wednesday, August 12.

Cub Camp participants will move into the Lion’s Den 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. August 12-13, with Lion’s Den residents who are not participating in Cub Camp moving-in from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 15.

Students residing in Sebastian Commons will move in 1–5 p.m. August 13, and 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 14-15. Move-in times are extended from previous years to offer residents time to move in while staying appropriately distanced from other residents.

“From the first day of their collegiate career, we want our students to know that UAFS cares about them,” said Beth Eppinger, director of housing and residential life at UAFS. “We also want parents to feel confident that their student is being left in capable hands.”

Members of Numa’s Move-In Crew will wear personal protective equipment and will help coordinate traffic, direct students and parents to resources, and welcome new Lions to the UAFS campus. Unlike in years past, this year’s move-in crew will not physically transport items or enter student rooms.

“We have been preparing for move-in all summer by cleaning all rooms, sanitizing all public spaces, adding signs regarding healthy practices, and more,” explained Eppinger. “Our move-in this year has been spread out over more days to assist with physical distancing, and students have pre-registered for their move-in time.”

According to university tradition, Dr. Terisa Riley, chancellor of UAFS, will also be on hand to welcome students moving into their campus homes. Riley began her career in higher education as a resident assistant during her undergraduate studies at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

“It is so encouraging to see current students and employees from all corners of the university come together to help our students feel welcome in their new homes, even as we navigate a new normal across campus,” said Eppinger.

Students moving into the Lion’s Den will unload in the southern part of university parking lot H. Lot K by the UAFS intramural field will be used for long-term move-in parking.

Additional traffic may be expected along Waldron Avenue, as parents and students use the crosswalk to move between parking lot K to the Lion’s Den to begin unpacking the rooms.

For more information about move-in day or UAFS housing, contact Eppinger at 479-788-7334 or beth.eppinger@uafs.edu.

Fall 2020 classes begin August 17 at UAFS.