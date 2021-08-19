University of Arkansas-Fort Smith welcomes new lions to the den

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thursday was day one of “Cub Camp” as first year students made the big move to the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith!

Student volunteers helped freshmen students find their dorms and become acquainted with campus.

Volunteer Reagan Heppner says she’s excited to finally meet some students she’s been helping throughout the summer.

“I just met one and I recognized her from just planning this and it’s really fun to put a name with a face,” says Heppner. “It’s super exciting, we have so many staff out here just ready to welcome them.”

UAFS took several safety protocols for students this year, such as unlimited access to PPE masks, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer.