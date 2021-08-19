University of Arkansas-Fort Smith welcomes new lions to the den

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thursday was day one of “Cub Camp” as first year students made the big move to the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith!

Student volunteers helped freshmen students find their dorms and become acquainted with campus.

Volunteer Reagan Heppner says she’s excited to finally meet some students she’s been helping throughout the summer.

“I just met one and I recognized her from just planning this and it’s really fun to put a name with a face,” says Heppner. “It’s super exciting, we have so many staff out here just ready to welcome them.”

UAFS took several safety protocols for students this year, such as unlimited access to PPE masks, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers