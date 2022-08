FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith officials multiple roads will have delays Wednesday, August 10.

101 North 13th Street between North A and North B street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to equipment unloading by Commercial Air, according to the press release.

The southbound lane of Albert Pike at 2303 and 3125 will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to sewer repairs. One lane will be open.

Travelers should expect delays in this area and should consider alternate routes.