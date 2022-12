FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — City of Fort Smith Solid Waste Services will be collecting regularly scheduled Friday pickups to Wednesday for this week.

In a press release, the concerns of weather impact this week is the reasoning for the change for residential collections. It will only impact the week of Dec. 19.

Solid Waste Services will be open on Friday Dec. 23. Any questions about the changes can be directed at 479-784-2350.