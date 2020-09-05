UPDATE: Crawford Co. plane crash victims identified

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chester, AR (KNWA/KFTA – Crawford County Sheriff, Ron Brown, has identified the four victims as Paul D Herron, Kevin Herron, Holley Herron and Gavin Herron. All four are related and from Checotah, Oklahoma.

Sheriff Brown, says the plane was located around 8:15 this morning.

Sheriff Ron Brown says just after 9 p.m. last night, emergency responders began looking for the plane.

According to Commercial Pilot, Robert Katz, and the Federal Aviation Administration’s website, the pilot, Kevin Herron, did not have the qualifications to be flying in the weather conditions at the time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Breaking News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers