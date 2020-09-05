UPDATE: Crawford Co. plane crash victims identified

Chester, AR (KNWA/KFTA – Crawford County Sheriff, Ron Brown, has identified the four victims as Paul D Herron, Kevin Herron, Holley Herron and Gavin Herron. All four are related and from Checotah, Oklahoma.

Sheriff Brown, says the plane was located around 8:15 this morning.

Sheriff Ron Brown says just after 9 p.m. last night, emergency responders began looking for the plane.

According to Commercial Pilot, Robert Katz, and the Federal Aviation Administration’s website, the pilot, Kevin Herron, did not have the qualifications to be flying in the weather conditions at the time.