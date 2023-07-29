UPDATE: FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person is dead after a hit-and-run that occurred just after 6 p.m. Saturday in Fort Smith, according to a crash report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

A 2002 Ford F-550 truck was driving north on Midland Boulevard and a 2007 Harley Davidson was traveling south. The Ford attempted to make a left turn onto North Street in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the truck.

The truck left the scene of the crash, according to the crash report. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to a local hospital.

The passenger died from his injuries in the accident. He was identified as Allan Hickman 3rd, 21, from Mulberry.

No further information was given.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are responding to a “serious injury motorcycle accident” at North Street and Midland Boulevard.

The accident involved two vehicles, including a motorcycle with two victims. Both are injured with one possibly life-threatening, according to a release and Facebook post from FSPD.

Accident reconstruction is underway and delays are expected over the next few hours as officers conduct their investigation.

Police ask those planning on traveling through the area to consider alternate routes.