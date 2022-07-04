VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Van Buren man was arrested in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 3 for the alleged murder of his wife.
According to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante, deputies responded to a home on Highway 59 just north of Natural Dam where Christina Cypert was found dead from a suspected gunshot wound.
Police later located Eathan Cypert at a rest stop off Exit 40 on Interstate 40 where he was arrested.
He is currently being held in the Crawford County Jail without bond on a First Degree Murder charge.
Authorities are continuing to investigate. More information will be provided when details become available.