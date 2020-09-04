Van Buren man arrested for Illinois bank robbery

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On September 3, a traffic stop leads to the arrest of an Illinois bank robber.

Juan Pablo Flores, 41, of Van Buren, was pulled over by a Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office Deputy on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith. The reason for the stop was the trailer did not have a readable tag and the rear lights on the trailer were not working.

Juan Pablo Flores, 41

The deputy ran Flores’ information and the information returned Flores had an active FBI warrant for armed bank robbery out of Aurora, Illinois. The warrant information also listed Flores was to be considered armed and dangerous.

The deputy took Flores into custody and verified information through SCSO communications and the FBI. The deputy received photos for identification and it was confirmed Flores was the subject wanted by the FBI.

An Arkansas State Police trooper assisted the lone deputy in making the arrest.

Flores is in Sebastian County Detention Center on the warrant and has no bond as he is awaiting extradition.