VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Van Buren man is dead after crashing into a motorhome on Interstate 40 on Wednesday, according to a crash report.

Don Peters, 84, was driving a 2021 Subaru on Interstate 40 eastbound near mile marker 7 when he collided with the rear end of a motorhome.

Peters’ vehicle entered the left lane before departing the roadway and rolling multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital in Fayetteville and later died from his injuries.

No one in the motorhome was injured, according to the report.