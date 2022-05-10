VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Van Buren man died Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle kickstand lowered, causing him to try to correct it and crash.

According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Joe Brown, 50, was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 64 on his 1991 Harley Davidson when the kickstand lowered.

Brown attempted to raise it and lost control, causing him to run off the road and strike a mailbox. He then continued down an embankment into a ditch, ejecting him from his seat.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. No other drivers were involved.