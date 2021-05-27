Van Buren man sentenced to 25 years for rape of a child

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Van Buren man was found guilty May 27 of rape and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney Rinda Baker.

James Krecker was found guilty of second degree rape of a victim under the age of 14 and sexual assault, according to Baker.

Baker says Krecker was sentenced to 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 15 years suspended sentence.

According to Baker, Krecker will have to serve 70 percent of his prison sentence before he is eligible for parole and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers