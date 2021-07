VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren Police Department is changing its hours of operation.

Lobby hours are now from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the lobby will be closed on holidays and weekends.

Police ask anyone needing emergency assistance should call 911.

Those with non-emergency calls during off hours should dial (479) 474-1234