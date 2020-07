VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Van Buren police are responding to a shooting at the Travelers Inn on Alma Highway.

Officer received a call about shots fired around 3:45 p.m.

Sgt. Jonathan Wear with Van Buren Police said officers are on the scene gathering information at this time.

Wear did not know if there was a victim but said it is possible. He could not release any additional information at this time.

The shooting is under investigation. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we gather more information.