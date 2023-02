VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Van Buren police are investigating after a shooting was reported in the city on Wednesday afternoon.

Cpl. Megan Slayton confirmed that police responded to a shooting in the area of Henry Street on February 8 and said that one suspect is in custody.

“This is an isolated event and there is no danger to the public,” she said. The investigation is active and no further details are available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.