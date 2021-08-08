Van Buren Police “stuff the squad car” with school supplies for Parkview Elementary following fire

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Van Buren Police hosted its “stuff the squad car” event at Walmart to benefit Parkview Elementary.

Parkview suffered a small fire a few weeks ago, and a large amount of school supplies was damaged.

As a result, people across the city came together to help restock Parkview Elementary with new school supplies.

Corporal George Edelen says the event was a great way to kick off the start of the school year.

“A lot of the school supplies at the school were for kids who might not have an opportunity to buy their own school supplies. So the community coming together, helping everyone out, it’s a perfect way to start the school year,” Corporal Edelen said.

Those who weren’t able to make the event can drop off supplies at the Van Buren Police Department at any time.

