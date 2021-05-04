Van Buren School District pivoting to virtual learning

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren School District is pivoting to virtual learning for Tuesday, May 4, after storm damage caused power outages for several of the schools’ campuses, the district said on Facebook.

Power lines are also down in many areas, the district said, making it unsafe for buses and families.

Campuses will be closed Tuesday, and students should look for instructions from their teachers regarding online learning.

Students who are unable to complete schoolwork because of the storm will be given the opportunity to complete work at a later date, the district said.