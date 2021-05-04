Van Buren School District pivoting to virtual learning

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren School District is pivoting to virtual learning for Tuesday, May 4, after storm damage caused power outages for several of the schools’ campuses, the district said on Facebook.

Power lines are also down in many areas, the district said, making it unsafe for buses and families.

Campuses will be closed Tuesday, and students should look for instructions from their teachers regarding online learning.

Students who are unable to complete schoolwork because of the storm will be given the opportunity to complete work at a later date, the district said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers