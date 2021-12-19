Van Buren VFW aims to help local veterans struggling with PTSD through Operation Daily Battle

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Robert Jack VFW in Van Buren wants to help vets who suffer from PTSD with a new program called Operation Daily Battle.

The goal is to keep their doors are open daily from 9:00 to 3:00 for all veterans to come and be a community.

Commander for the VFW Matthew Hicks says they’re fundraising for two televisions and gaming systems to give vets something to do, and possibly bring in a younger crowd that could be sitting at home alone.

“It’s tough, it really is, PTSD is strong, it manifests itself in many different ways and when they come home they lock themselves in their room and shut all the blinds and they don’t want to come out and don’t want to talk to anybody,” he said. “So we really try to encourage through all the programs that we offer you know just come by and say hi.”

Hicks welcomes any veteran to come by, and they are taking donations to continue their efforts.

