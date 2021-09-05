Van Buren’s Downtown JunkFest features antiques, vintage goods for sale

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Van Buren hosted its Downtown JunkFest over the weekend.

The event is an outdoor market featuring numerous items including antiques, vintage clothing and jewelry, handmade treasures and food vendors.

70 vendors from different states participated in the event.

Daniel Perry, co-host of JunkFest, says the event is a way to show off what the downtown area has to offer.

“We love it down here. We’re in the historic Van Buren, so all the buildings are historic,” Perry said.

If you’re interested in being a vendor at next year’s market, there is still time to apply.