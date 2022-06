VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Traffic is slowly moving again after being at a standstill on Interstate 40 eastbound just north of Van Buren after a vehicle fire took up all lanes of traffic Wednesday morning.

According to ArDOT, the accident occurred at mile marker 7.8, section 11 on I-40 near Van Buren and was blocking all lanes of traffic before being moved to the outside lane and road shoulder.





No injuries were reported in the accident.