FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police responded to a shooting in Martin Luther King, Jr. Park at 4:48 p.m., according to a press release.

The victim drove himself to the hospital while suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The severity of his condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.

If you have any information that can assist, dial 911 or call 479-709-5000.