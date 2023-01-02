FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Each year, “Christmas Honors,” a volunteer group places wreaths on each headstone in the Fort Smith National Cemetary, honoring veterans and their families. Now the time has come to pick up those wreaths.

Volunteers are needed on Thursday, Jan. 5 as over 16,000 wreaths will be picked up, cleaned, and stored in preparation for next year’s event.

Those participating should meet at the Fort Smith Convention Center Hall C beginning at 9 a.m. Trucks and trailers are needed to help with transportation.

For details, contact Todd McCorkle at 479-652-3553. For more information, visit christmashonors.org.