Voters approve Alma School millage tax reduction

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in the Alma School District approved a millage tax reduction in Tuesday’s election.

Fifty-three-percent (3,562) were in favor of the Mill School Tax and 46.38% (3,081) were against.

The school district still plans to build a new agricultural facility and student activities center. The district can do this by the gain from low-interest rates and restructured bonds.

A mill levy is the tax rate levied on your property value. One mill represents 1/10 of a cent. So, for $1,000 of assessed property value, one mill would be equal to $1.

