FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new health center in Fort Smith on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Adjacent to the Walmart Supercenter on 62nd street, the health center will deliver primary and urgent care along with labs, X-rays, behavioral health, and more.

“We pride ourselves on reaching our community and being a part of the community. Here in Fort Smith, we know that a lot of people choose Walmart for their first place for care. So, this allows us to build on that trust they give us each and every day,” said Warren Moore, Walmart VP of Social Determinants of Health.

The health centers say they will offer care seven days a week with weekend and evening hours and telehealth options on Sundays.