Wanted fugitive who allegedly shot 2 Arkansans captured in Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA/KFTA/KFOR) – U.S. Marshals in Dallas, Texas, captured an Oklahoma City fugitive who was wanted for allegedly shooting three people in Oklahoma.

Lee King was arrested at 4 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in Dallas by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, according to MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department who told KNWA/FOX24’s sister station KFOR.

He is believed to have shot a woman while stealing her car in Oklahoma City. He was also later connected to a double-shooting in Vian, according to Knight.

Members of the local U.S. Marshals Task Force and OKCPD learned that King was in a specific Dallas location.

“The Marshals Service in Dallas was then given Mr. King’s location and that is when he was located and arrested,” Knight said.

“We’re thankful for the hard work of OSBI agent Shawn Ward as well as our investigators that have been assisting in this investigation,” said a post by the Sequoyah County Sheriff.

King is suspected of shooting two Good Samaritans, identified as John Derek Riggs and Jake Myers, who picked him up and took him to the Love’s Travel Stop near Vian, where they were seen purchasing a gas can and gasoline before leaving in the victims’ car, according to OSBI.

Riggs is a former Van Buren Police officer who served from 2007-2014.

Courtesy: Van Buren Police Department

The two victims were found minutes later on Interstate 40 near mile marker 293 with gunshot wounds.

King was last known to be in the Antlers, Oklahoma area on Sunday morning. An Antlers officer attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation, but King led the officer to a dead-end road where he ditched the car and disappeared into a heavily wooded area.

He was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday at an Antler’s thrift store.

Riggs and Myers remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition, OSBI said.