Warrants issued for a man and woman; accused of robbery

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Van Buren police have issued warrants for a man and woman in their 20s for aggravated robbery, Wednesday, December 16.

Their bond is listed at $50,000 each, according to police.

Jeremy “Bubba” Delmar Kirkendall is 28 years old. He’s six feet tall, weighs 190, has brown hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos on his neck and face, according to police.

Shae Lynn Borum, also known as Shae Lynn Isom, is 20 years old. She is 5’4″, weighs 114 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VBPD at 479-474-1234.



Jeremy “Bubba” Delmar Kirkendall. Photo VBPD.

Kirkendall has a lengthy history of crimes dating from 2010 — beginning at age 18, all out of Crawford County. According to Court Connect documents he has been cited for:

Failure to Appear

Failure to Pay Fines

Contempt of Court

Drunk in Public

Criminal Trespass

Commercial Burglary

Possession of Controlled Substance

Theft of Property

Criminal Impersonation

Forgery

Listed as a Habitual Offender in 2016

Borum (Isom) has a citation for third-degree domestic battery out of Crawford County. She was 16, according to a Court Connect document.