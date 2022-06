FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lexington Avenue in Fort Smith will be closed on June 27 and 28 to allow for water system repairs, the City announced Wednesday.

The closure will be at the 515-517 blocks from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane will remain open.

Crews say to expect delays and watch for flaggers and utility workers in this area.