FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People can get free tax preparation help through WestArk RSVP in Fort Smith.

The local organization has partnered with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, and Tax Counseling for the Elderly Program to offer free tax return preparation.

Services are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for families with incomes under $60,000 or for seniors 60 years old or older with no income limit.

“There’s certain things we can’t do,” said Trish Walker, WestArk RSVP director of volunteer services. “We can’t do rental property. We can’t do farms. We can’t do any type of business with a depreciation or anything along those lines. We can help a lot of people out though.”

Before people get their taxes prepared, they must fill out a yellow form from RSVP. Those are available outside the organization in plastic bins 24 hours day, seven days a week.

Stapled to the form is a flyer with a list of required documents and other important information.