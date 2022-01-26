WestArk RSVP offering free tax preparation service

This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website, in Zelienople, Pa. Tax filing season will start a bit later and look a bit different this year. That’s because the pandemic that defined 2020 has seeped into tax time as well. If you worked from home, received a relief payment, took on some gig work or filed unemployment benefits _ or someone filed a fake claim in your name _ there are things you need to be aware of. Likewise if you normally receive certain tax credits. The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — WestArk RSVP will begin offering free tax preparation assistance on Wednesday, Jan. 26 with services being first come, first serve.

Services will be held each Monday through Saturday at the RSVP Center located at 401 North 13th St. in Fort Smith.

According to a press release, WestArk RSVP, a local organization of active volunteer adults 55 years or older, is proud to partner with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program and Tax Counseling for the Elderly Program (TCE).

These volunteers reportedly offer free tax return preparation for families with incomes under $57,000 or for seniors 60 years and older with no income limit.

IRS certified VITA and TCE volunteers are also trained to help prepare free federal and state (Arkansas and Oklahoma) income tax returns, prior year returns, and amended returns, available beginning March 1.

The form needed to be complete before anyone can get their taxes prepared is available outside RSVP in plastic bins everyday. The form also contains a flyer listing days and hours the program is open, a list of required documents and other important information, the press release said.

You can also view the flyer on their website here. or the WestArk RSVP Facebook page.

The organization anticipates opening its Rogers tax site on Feb. 2.