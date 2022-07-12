FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Whataburger and its franchise group WAB Venture Inc. will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, July 15, at 10 a.m. to celebrate Fort Smith’s first-ever Whataburger restaurant at the future site scheduled to open this fall.

According to a press release, this restaurant is the first of multiple locations that WAB Venture will open, with planned sites in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Whataburger and its franchisees currently have six Arkansas and 34 Oklahoma restaurants. Arkansas locations include two Fayetteville units and restaurants in Rogers, Springdale, Magnolia and Texarkana.

The Fort Smith restaurant will bring over 100 jobs to the local community. Hiring is in progress for Restaurant Managers, while hiring for Team Leaders and Team Members will begin in the coming months.

The groundbreaking will happen at 8120 Phoenix Avenue in Fort Smith.