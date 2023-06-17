two men clinking glasses of whiskey drink alcohol beverage together at counter in the pub

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Axe and the Oak Distillery announced in a press release they are expanding to Fort Smith.

The Colorado Springs-based company has already begun construction on a 49,403-square-foot distillery and tasting room on five acres. The distillery plans on opening its tasting room sometime between the Fall and the end of 2023.

“We’ve come to love Ft. Smith as much as we love our original home of Colorado Springs. The city has welcomed us with open arms,” says Casey Ross, Axe and the Oak co-owner & distiller“ A lot of folks in Northwest Arkansas thought we were a local distillery because we were always doing something fun in the community.”

The distillery will increase production by 22 times, with “ample space and the news distillation systems in place”, according to the release.

“Colorado and Arkansas have a lot in common,” said Ross. “We are serious about the community and plan on supporting the local happenings here every way we can, just like in Colorado.”

Axe and the Oak is expected to bring more job opportunities and an economic boost to the city, according to the release.