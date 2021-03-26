Wife, accomplice arrested after Oklahoma pastor shot to death inside home

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) have arrested the wife of a local pastor and her alleged accomplice in connection with his murder.

Kristie Dawnell Evans, 47, was taken into custody on March 25 after confessing her role in her husband, David Evans’ murder to agents. Agents also arrested Kahlil Deamie Square, 26, in connection with his murder.

  • Kristie Dawnell Evans via Pontotoc County Jail
  • Kahlil Deamie Square via Cleveland County Jail

The investigation began on March 22, 2021 when the Ada Police Department requested OSBI assistance with a homicide.

Just after 1 a.m., Kristie Evans placed a 911 call stating an intruder had entered her home at 1420 Northcrest Drive and shot her husband. When officers arrived at the residence, they found 50-year-old Pastor David Evans with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Based on evidence collected and interviews conducted, Kristie and Square were identified as suspects in David’s murder.

Photo goes with story
Dave Evans

Yesterday morning, Kristie met agents at the Ada Police Department where she confessed and was immediately placed into custody.

Law enforcement was able to locate Square at a residence in Newalla. Just after 11 p.m., Square was taken into custody without incident.

“This investigation was truly a team effort,” said Ricky Adams, Director of the OSBI. “OSBI agents from across the state worked tirelessly on this investigation for days. With the help of OSBI intelligence analysts and multiple law enforcement agencies, the suspects responsible for Evans’ murder are in custody. Our team will always follow the evidence and find the truth.”

Kristie Evans is being held in the Pontotoc County Jail and Square is in the Cleveland County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

