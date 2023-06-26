ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Representative Steve Womack toured a school on Monday that he said is offering a one-of-a-kind service.

The Stepping Stone School in Alma gives comprehensive services to kids with developmental disabilities.

The school helps kids and their families from six months to five years old to help prepare them for public school. It offers educational training, behavioral management, speech therapy, and family case management.

“Anything that helps young people be better prepared for school, anything that helps young people be better prepared for what life is going to offer them in the future is good for my district, it’s good for our state, it’s really good for our country,” Womack said.

The school serves over 450 kids from Washington, Crawford, Sebastian, and Franklin counties.