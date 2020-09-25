Woman found dead outside home in rural Johnson County, State Police investigating

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has requested Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to lead an investigation into the death of a woman found outside her home early Friday.

Melinda Walker, 65, was found dead at her home shortly after 8 a.m.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to 146 Private Road 2257 near Hartman, about 10 miles west of Clarksville, after receiving a call from a neighbor of Walker’s say her body was lying in the yard.

Walker’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

While awaiting the autopsy findings, state police special agents will continue the investigation keeping local authorities aware of any evidence of a criminal acts that resulted in Walker’s death.

