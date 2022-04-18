VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared and all lanes have reopened.

A Monday morning wreck on the Interstate 540 bridge southbound is backing up traffic near Van Buren as all lanes are shutdown.

There was a three-vehicle accident on the bridge this morning and authorities are on scene working to clear the wreckage.

Crews are diverting traffic off at Exit 3 Northbound. No injuries are being reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.