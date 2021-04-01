Get to know Dr. Collin Hunt with Rock Family Dental

Dr. Collin Hunt is a general dentist practicing at our Bentonville location. He graduated from Paragould High School and went on to study anthropology at the University of Arkansas. After graduating he went on to receive his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Tennessee. Dr. Hunt’s father was a dentist and ever since he was a kid he’s known he wanted to follow in his footsteps.

Dr. Hunt says “Working with my own patients is very rewarding because I am able to give others confidence by improving their smile.”

Dr. Hunt provides personalized treatment for cleanings, fillings, extractions, crowns, and a multitude of other services. He is proud to serve the Bentonville community!

Dr. Hunt’s wife, Lauren, is a pediatric nurse practitioner. He enjoys playing basketball, lifting weights, and walking his dog, Jax.

If you are looking for a new dentist Rock Family Dental is offering a $99 New Patient Special. To schedule an appointment go to the Rock Family Dental Website.