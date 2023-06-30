Dr. Katelyn Lang, of midCities Animal Hospital, and her dog, Rufus, have important information about the effects that a summer heatwave can have on your furry friends. “There’s a few things that predispose them to heat stroke, which would be brachycephalic breeds, which is a fancy long term for pugs, bulldogs, anything that has a flat face is a brachycephalic breed. Also, our geriatric patients, dogs over the age of seven, really have a hard time keeping themselves cool outside as well.”

Dr. Lang also says water availability and areas of shade are vital during the summer months. “I wouldn’t leave my pet out, especially like a big hairy dog like Rufus, longer than 20 minutes if it’s over 80 degrees outside. It only actually takes about that long to get a pet into a state of emergency for heat if they’re not able to cool themselves.”

If your pet exhibits any of these following symptoms, you should get it immediately to the veterinarian. “If you suspect that they’re having any kind of heat exhaustion, lethargy, not coming when called, apparently unresponsive outdoors, getting them immediately to the veterinarian could potentially save your pet’s life.”

