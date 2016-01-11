Greenlaw Named FWAA Freshman All-American

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The SEC leader in tackles among rookies, Arkansas linebacker Dre Greenlaw continued to earn postseason praise on Monday when he was named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America team.

The Freshman All-American distinction is the third for Greenlaw, as he was also honored by Sporting News and Athlon after the season. Greenlaw was also a SEC All-Freshman team choice by the league head coaches and was the only player in the league to be named SEC Freshman of the Week twice this season.

Greenlaw led all SEC freshman with 95 tackles this season – good for fifth nationally among freshman and 12th overall in the SEC. He played in all 13 games and recorded four double digit tackle games in his 11 starts, three of which were against SEC opponents.

The Fayetteville product’s 16 tackles during Arkansas’ four-overtime win against Auburn included 12 in the second half and overtime periods and were the most by a Razorback this season. Greenlaw’s other performance that led to SEC Freshman of the Week honors came at No. 9 LSU where he registered 12 tackles and his first career sack which resulted in a fumble and eventually a 21-0 Arkansas lead en route to retaining The Boot.

The SEC finished with the most players named to FWAA Freshman All-America Team with eight.