This package is category-exclusive. The current UNAVAILABLE categories are:

Chiropractic

Children’s Physical Therapy

Psychiatric and Addiction Health

Eye Doctors

Dentists

Hospitals

Lawyers

If your client is one of these and is still interested in the benefits of this package, or doesn’t want a 6-month commitment, look at the Who to Kow and NWA Spotlight Packages. They are similar and offer some of the same benefits without being exclusive long-term commitments.

BENEFITS

This package is a great opportunity for your client to increase their brand awareness and help their SEO optimization. By partnering with us, we will make them content both looking for and short form that runs on our website. Here is an example. They will have full control over the advertising (banners and preroll) and content (stories and videos) on their section of our website.