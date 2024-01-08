This is a great package for realtors trying to get their homes in front of potential buyers. It features an on-location Good Day segment to feature the home, 50,000 Social Display ads featuring the home, and a DMS email blast targeted to new movers.
Posted:
Updated:
This is a great package for realtors trying to get their homes in front of potential buyers. It features an on-location Good Day segment to feature the home, 50,000 Social Display ads featuring the home, and a DMS email blast targeted to new movers.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now