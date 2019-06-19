Signal Reception Help

To help viewers receive KNWA & KFTA, we have answered a few frequently asked questions below.

Due to an FCC mandate, KNWA will be changing our transmission frequency on April 11th, 2019. On April 12th a rescan of your television will be required for those who received channel 51 through free antenna broadcasting . Those who fall into the category above will need to perform a rescan of your tv. After the rescan the channel will appear on your television as channel 51 again.

If you are an over-the-air antenna viewer and have not found KNWA CHANNEL 51.1-4 Or KFTA CHANNEL 24.1-4 on your television, please start by running a Channel Scan.

I can no longer get channel 51 with my antenna.

Starting April 8, KNWA will be performing tower upgrades. You might experience some outages over the next 4 days. This will impact antenna viewers only, on channel 51.1, 51.2, 51.3, and 51.4.

In the meantime, you can view and follow our KNWA news content on our website and on our various station apps. You can also watch KNWA on streaming services such as YouTube TV. If you currently receive our 24.2 channel it is a simulcast of our 51.1 KNWA signal.

This temporary situation will not affect anyone who receives KNWA on Cable or Satellite such as COX, DISH, DIRECTV, Etc. If you have any questions or concerns, please fill out the contact form at the bottom of the page.

I can get channel 24.1 or 51.1 but not the other one.

We have two tower locations that carry both KNWA & KFTA on the secondary channel. If you receive one of the two channels you will be able to get both Fox and NBC channels and shouldn’t worry about the other frequency.

What Direction do I Point my Outdoor / Attic Antenna?

We broadcast from two locations. For the most reliable signal strength, point your outdoor or attic antenna to the closest tower location to your address. If you have an indoor antenna and still cannot receive our reception, it might be worth considering getting a directional antenna that is suggested below.

Cartwright Mountain, AR

Posy Mountain, AR

I live in the Fayetteville, Springdale, or Rogers and cannot get your signal. Why can’t I get you?

With any broadcast signal, the terrain is a major factor. Things such as foliage, buildings, walls or living in a valley can prevent our signal from reaching you. Getting your antenna up as high as possible and away from other obstacles is key to improving your signal quality. Place your antenna up as high as possible and away from other obstacles to improve your signal quality.

What Antenna do you Recommend?

The outdoor antenna that we have tested and recommend is the Channel Master Stealthtenna 50. There is a sticker on the antenna that says “point toward station”. It’s very important that it’s aimed in the right direction. Please let us know if you have any questions or need help aiming the antenna. For areas where the signal drops out, an amplifier is recommended. One recommended amplifier is the Antennas Direct ClearStream™ In-Line Amplifier.

Why am I Receiving Spanish Audio on your Broadcast?

The FOX Network broadcasts two audio channels. One designated “English” and one designed “Spanish”. If you are receiving the wrong audio, find a button labeled MTS or SAP or AUDIO or SPANISH on your remote and select the preferred audio.



How do I Perform a Channel Scan?

Run the “scan” function on your converter box or digital television set, usually on the remote control, labeled “set-up” or “menu” or some similar term. Consult the owner’s manual for more detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan. Once the scan is complete, you should be receiving digital channels through your antenna.